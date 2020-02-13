Annons
Torsdag 13 februari
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig samt för att säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. ⇒ Läs mer om cookies
Provläs till 21:02

Lista och tv-klipp: Här är de 39 bästa kärlekslåtarna någonsin – finns din favorit med?

Vi på redaktionen har lyssnat, bedömt och funderat. Här är de 39 bästa kärlekslåtarna som någonsin gjorts – enligt oss. Finns din favorit med eller har vi lyckats glömma den?

Annons

• Céline Dion - "My heart will go on"

Här är låten på Spotify.

• Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes - "Up where we belong"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bon Jovi - "Always"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Peter Cetera (Chicago) - "You're the inspiration"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bonnie Tyler - "Total eclipse of the heart"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• The Bangles - "Eternal flame"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - "(I've had) The time of my life"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• The Beatles - "All you need is love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Robbie Williams - "Angels"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Richard Marx - "Right here waiting"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Mariah Carey - "Without you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Adele - "Make you feel my love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Elton John - "Your song"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Cyndi Lauper - "Time after time"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Coldplay - "The scientist"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Berlin - "Take my breath away"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Jennifer Rush - "The power of love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• John Legend - "All of me"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• REO Speedwagon - "Keep on loving you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• U2- "With or without you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Stevie Wonder - "I just called to say I love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bruno Mars - "Just the way you are"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Joe Cocker - "You are so beautiful"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Chris Isaak - "Wicked game"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Sinead O'Connor - "Nothing compares 2 you"

• John Denver - "Annie's song"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Eric Clapton - "Wonderful tonight"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Foreigner - "I want to know what love is"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Extreme - "More than words"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Kent - "Utan dina andetag"

Här finns låten på Spotify

• Céline Dion - "Because you loved me"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Stevie B - "Because I love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Ed Sheeran - "Thinking out loud"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Whitney Houston - "I will always love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bee Gees - "How deep is your love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Boyz II Men - "I'll make love to you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Phil Collins - "Against all odds"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - "Endless love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Simon & Garfunkel - "Bridge over troubled water"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

Här är hela listan:

• Céline Dion - "My heart will go on"

• Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes - "Up where we belong"

• Bon Jovi - "Always"

• Peter Cetera (Chicago) - "You're the inspiration"

• Bonnie Tyler - "Total eclipse of the heart"

• The Bangles - "Eternal flame"

• Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - "(I've had) The time of my life"

• The Beatles - "All you need is love"

• Robbie Williams - "Angels"

• Richard Marx - "Right here waiting"

• Mariah Carey - "Without you"

• Adele - "Make you feel my love"

• Elton John - "Your song"

• Cyndi Lauper - "Time after time"

• Coldplay - "The scientist"

• Berlin - "Take my breath away

• Céline Dion - "The power of love"

• John Legend - "All of me"

• REO Speedwagon - "Keep on loving you"

• U2- "With or without you"

• Stevie Wonder - "I just called to say I love you"

• Bruno Mars - "Just the way you are"

• Joe Cocker - "You are so beautiful"

• Chris Isaak - "Wicked game"

• Sinead O'Connor - "Nothing compares 2 you"

• Eric Clapton - "Wonderful tonight"

• Foreigner - "I want to know what love is"

• Extreme - "More than words"

• Kent - "Utan dina andetag"

• Céline Dion - "Because you loved me"

• Stevie B - "Because I love you"

• Ed Sheeran - "Thinking out loud"

• Whitney Houston - "I will always love you"

• Bee Gees - "How deep is your love"

• Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"

• Boyz II Men - "I'll make love to you"

• Phil Collins - "Against all odds"

• Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - "Endless love"

• Simon & Garfunkel - "Bridge over troubled water"

Mer läsning

Södertälje kommun | 19:04
Södertälje kommun | 19:04

Förening får höjt bidrag – bjuder på skinande saxofoner: ”Vi har hittat det som lockar folk”

Södertälje kammarmusikförening kör igång sin vårsäsong med konsert i Pingstkyrkan. Stockholms...
Södertälje kommun | 10 feb
Södertälje kommun | 10 feb

Lilla evenemanget som lockar hundratals: ”Den här veckan tar vi in vårt eget husband”

Lunchmusiken på Estrad/Trombon i Södertälje fortsätter locka hundratals personer varje onsdag....
Södertälje kommun | 6 feb
Södertälje kommun | 6 feb

”Skitsamma hur det låter, det ska vara den lyckligaste stunden i veckan” – sångstjärnan fortsätter med succékören

Kören Team Södertälje startades i höstas av Södertäljes sångstjärna Jessica Berge. Ambitionen är...
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb

Kvartetten som haft samma besättning i 35 år – har golvat många med sin urkraft

Den internationellt erkända Vertavokvartetten kommer på söndag till Kulturhuset i Ytterjärna. På...
Södertälje kommun | Igår
Södertälje kommun | Igår

Betalade 80 000 kronor för kanalkonstverket – men kommunen hade aldrig tänkt behålla det

I förra veckan monterades graffitikonstverket ”Rytmer” ner längs med kanalen i Södertälje. Från...
Krönika | 11 feb
Krönika | 11 feb

Elias Zazi: ”När ryktet om coronasmittan knackade på vår närmaste dörr”

”Vårdcentralen har stängt på grund av smittrisk”. Den röda lappen på dörren till vårdcentralen i...
Södertälje kommun | Igår
Södertälje kommun | Igår

Filmen som visas fick fyra Oscars: ”Det blev lyckträff även denna gång”

I söndags fick den sydkoreanska filmen ”Parasite” fyra Oscars och nu visas filmen på Estrad i...
Södertälje kommun | 11 feb
Södertälje kommun | 11 feb

Jeanine målar ny turistattraktion till Södertälje: ”Här finns en enorm potential”

Hon är född i Johannesburg, Sydafrika och bor sedan fem år tillbaka i Högantorp i Södertälje. En...
Södertälje kommun | 8 feb
Södertälje kommun | 8 feb

Nu kastas nytt ljus över Flickskolan

I flera års tid har debattens strålkastarljus varit riktat mot Gamla flickskolan. Nu kastar...
Södertälje kommun | 5 feb
Södertälje kommun | 5 feb

David fick ett plötslig och hårt cancerbesked: ”Det fick mig att ta upp min mer artistiska sida”

Skådespelare, läkare, studenter, tiggare och hockeyspelare! Alla är Södertäljepersoner som...
Södertälje kommun | 11 feb
Södertälje kommun | 11 feb

Tioåriga Anisha ritade bäst i Södertälje: ”Ett klassrum man kan trivas med och ha roligt i”

Under tisdagsförmiddagen besökte fjärdeklassaren Anisha Nalusiba Södertälje stadshus tillsammans...
Södertälje kommun | 5 feb
Södertälje kommun | 5 feb

Här skrotas graffitikonstverket – Södertälje konsthall överrumplad: ”Konstnären borde fått reda på det”

Graffitikonstverket längs med kanalen monterades på tisdagen ner. Utan att varken konstnären...
Södertälje kommun | 31 jan
Södertälje kommun | 31 jan

Stort hemlighetsmakeri kring tv-inspelning i Södertälje – här är enda bilden som får spridas

Under två dagar har årets julkalender spelats in på Torekällberget, under stort hemlighetsmakeri....
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb

BILDEXTRA: De vimlade på Castor – profilerna på plats vid urpremiären av Mankans pjäs

Oktoberteaterns och Magnus ”Mankan” Nilssons ”Män rör sig på isigt plåttak” hade urpremiär på...
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb
Södertälje kommun | 1 feb

Simon om sin medverkan i Kalifat: ”Det är en vågad serie om ett känsligt ämne”

Simon Mezher är aktuell med en stor roll i SVT:s senaste thriller "Kalifat", på Oktoberteaterns...
Södertälje kommun | 3 feb
Södertälje kommun | 3 feb

Hon är Oktoberteaterns nya ledare: ”Det är bra att byta teaterchef då och då”

Efter 47 år med samma konstnärliga ledning får Oktoberteatern nu en ny chef, med mångårig...
Södertälje kommun | 3 feb
Södertälje kommun | 3 feb

LT-pristagarens konstverk överspacklat – ”Man förstör konst på sjukhuset”

Gerd Kerns konst har prytt sjukhusväggarna i många år, men är nu överspacklad. Nu utreder Locum...
11 feb
11 feb

De är årets Polarpristagare: ”Regerande drottningen över amerikansk populärmusik”

Polarpriset i den populärkulturella kategorin tilldelas i år den amerikanska låtskrivaren Diane...
Södertälje kommun | 4 feb
Södertälje kommun | 4 feb

Misstag bakom överspacklingen av konsten på Södertälje sjukhus: ”Vi har brustit i rutinerna”

Kulturförvaltningen kontaktades aldrig innan målningen av Gerd Kern på Södertälje sjukhus började...
Södertälje kommun | 9 feb
Södertälje kommun | 9 feb

Anne fick drömjobbet – som bibliotekstant i Mölnbo: ”Böcker har hjälpt mig förändra mitt liv”

Med stor lyhördhet och flitig aktivitet på Facebook har Anne Säbom blivit ”Bibliotekstanten” med...