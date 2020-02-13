Lista och tv-klipp: Här är de 39 bästa kärlekslåtarna någonsin – finns din favorit med?

• Céline Dion - "My heart will go on"
Här är låten på Spotify.
• Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes - "Up where we belong"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Bon Jovi - "Always"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Peter Cetera (Chicago) - "You're the inspiration"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Bonnie Tyler - "Total eclipse of the heart"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• The Bangles - "Eternal flame"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - "(I've had) The time of my life"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• The Beatles - "All you need is love"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Robbie Williams - "Angels"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Richard Marx - "Right here waiting"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Mariah Carey - "Without you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Adele - "Make you feel my love"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Elton John - "Your song"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Cyndi Lauper - "Time after time"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Coldplay - "The scientist"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Berlin - "Take my breath away"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Jennifer Rush - "The power of love"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• John Legend - "All of me"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• REO Speedwagon - "Keep on loving you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• U2- "With or without you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Stevie Wonder - "I just called to say I love you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Bruno Mars - "Just the way you are"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Joe Cocker - "You are so beautiful"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Chris Isaak - "Wicked game"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Sinead O'Connor - "Nothing compares 2 you"
• John Denver - "Annie's song"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Eric Clapton - "Wonderful tonight"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Foreigner - "I want to know what love is"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Extreme - "More than words"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Kent - "Utan dina andetag"
Här finns låten på Spotify
• Céline Dion - "Because you loved me"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Stevie B - "Because I love you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Ed Sheeran - "Thinking out loud"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Whitney Houston - "I will always love you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Bee Gees - "How deep is your love"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Boyz II Men - "I'll make love to you"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Phil Collins - "Against all odds"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - "Endless love"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
• Simon & Garfunkel - "Bridge over troubled water"
Här finns låten på Spotify.
