Lista och tv-klipp: Här är de 39 bästa kärlekslåtarna någonsin – finns din favorit med?

• Céline Dion - "My heart will go on"

Här är låten på Spotify.

• Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes - "Up where we belong"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bon Jovi - "Always"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Peter Cetera (Chicago) - "You're the inspiration"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bonnie Tyler - "Total eclipse of the heart"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• The Bangles - "Eternal flame"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - "(I've had) The time of my life"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• The Beatles - "All you need is love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Robbie Williams - "Angels"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Richard Marx - "Right here waiting"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Mariah Carey - "Without you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Adele - "Make you feel my love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Elton John - "Your song"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Cyndi Lauper - "Time after time"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Coldplay - "The scientist"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Berlin - "Take my breath away"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Jennifer Rush - "The power of love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• John Legend - "All of me"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• REO Speedwagon - "Keep on loving you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• U2- "With or without you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Stevie Wonder - "I just called to say I love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bruno Mars - "Just the way you are"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Joe Cocker - "You are so beautiful"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Chris Isaak - "Wicked game"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Sinead O'Connor - "Nothing compares 2 you"

• John Denver - "Annie's song"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Eric Clapton - "Wonderful tonight"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Foreigner - "I want to know what love is"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Extreme - "More than words"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Kent - "Utan dina andetag"

Här finns låten på Spotify

• Céline Dion - "Because you loved me"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Stevie B - "Because I love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Ed Sheeran - "Thinking out loud"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Whitney Houston - "I will always love you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Bee Gees - "How deep is your love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Boyz II Men - "I'll make love to you"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Phil Collins - "Against all odds"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Diana Ross & Lionel Richie - "Endless love"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

• Simon & Garfunkel - "Bridge over troubled water"

Här finns låten på Spotify.

