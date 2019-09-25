Onsdag 25 september
Basket | 08:36

Buy the Champions League qualification round game between Södertälje Kings–Antwerp Giants as pay-per-view here

FIBA Champions League
Here you can by the game between Södertälje Kings-Telenet Giants Antwerp in the qualification round 2 to Basketball Champions League as pay-per-view for 99 SEK.

Annons

Just click on the play symbol and then "Lås upp för 99 SEK" (Unlock for 99 SEK) In the next popup window type in the credit card information and then the green "Lås upp för 99 SEK" button in the same popup window.

The game starts at 18.30, and the livestream will start from 18.20 CET.

Du som inte är pluskund i Mittmedia kan även köpa matchen mellan Södertälje Kings-Telenet Giants Antwerp i kvalet till Basketball Champions League som pay-per-view för 99 kronor.

Matchen spelas den 26 september klockan 18.30. Sändningen börjar med uppsnack, direkt från Täljehallen klockan 18.20. Du kommer till betalningen genom att klicka på spelaren här ovan.

